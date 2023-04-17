Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lessened by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $279.25 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.09.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

