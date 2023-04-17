Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $219.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.55.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

