Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,195,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

