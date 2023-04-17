Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.26.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $338.63 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

