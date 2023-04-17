Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,876,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $208,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $115.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

