Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $135,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $188,233,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

