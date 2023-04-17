Verus Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $484.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $474.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

