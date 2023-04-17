Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 786 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,943 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 345,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in EOG Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 155,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

