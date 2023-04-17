Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 98,051 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,051 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $42.30 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

