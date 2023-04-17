Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 1.8% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kroger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,969,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,564,000 after purchasing an additional 327,279 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Activity

Kroger Price Performance

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

