Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $380.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.02 and a 200-day moving average of $342.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $398.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

