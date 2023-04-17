PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

PayPal stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $104.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.