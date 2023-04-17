Security National Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.31.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Is Walt Disney Dropping the Ball with Its MCU Cash Cow
- 3 Dividend Stocks with a Yield Above 5% That Are on Sale Now
- Here are 2 Top Drug Makers Leading the Way in Weight Loss Drugs
- Wells Fargo Beats Expectations, Yet Warning Signs Arise
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.