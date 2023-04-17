Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,898.1% during the 4th quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $451.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

