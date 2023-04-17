iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 22.7% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,898.1% during the fourth quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 807.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97. The company has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

