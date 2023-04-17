NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $666.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.59. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $262.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

