Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $22.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $352,468,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $414.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.