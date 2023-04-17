Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $161.50 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $284.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

