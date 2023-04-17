Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 110,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,363 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,402,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $460.00 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

