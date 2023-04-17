Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Raised by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after buying an additional 35,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

