11,864 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $219.40 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average is $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $568.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.55.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

