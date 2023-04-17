Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.
American Tower Stock Performance
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,127,035 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Profile
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
