Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $487.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

