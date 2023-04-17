The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Cut by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 39,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 52,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 832,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,480 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 124,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DIS opened at $99.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $133.19. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.23.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.