Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 208 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.14.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $231.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.