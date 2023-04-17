Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

