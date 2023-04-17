NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 443 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $4,456,000. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 260,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,156,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Price Performance

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,035 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $206.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.59 and its 200 day moving average is $209.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

