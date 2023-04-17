Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $6.40 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

ORLY stock opened at $892.27 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $896.17. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $838.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $817.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.60.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.