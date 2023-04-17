KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.42.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $367.80 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

