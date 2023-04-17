Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $39.79 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,127,035 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE AMT opened at $206.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.59 and its 200 day moving average is $209.19.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.