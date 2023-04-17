Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,363 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $24,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Cintas by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 76,455 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $458.61 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

