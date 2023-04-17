Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 67,690 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $104.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

