NorthRock Partners LLC Has $741,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average of $256.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.