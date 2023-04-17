Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,153 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.21. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.