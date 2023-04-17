Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

NYSE PM opened at $99.48 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

