Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 130,089 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $58,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 39,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 52,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 832,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 124,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.19.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

