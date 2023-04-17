The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Hershey comprises about 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,243 shares of company stock worth $12,166,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.40.

NYSE:HSY opened at $255.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $261.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

