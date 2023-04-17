Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $199.40 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.15. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

