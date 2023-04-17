TFG Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 1.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Shares of AEP opened at $92.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

