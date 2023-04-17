Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after acquiring an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of MA stock opened at $372.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

