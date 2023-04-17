TFG Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

NASDAQ HON opened at $199.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average of $202.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

