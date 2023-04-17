Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,826 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Insider Activity

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.