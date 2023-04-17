Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $176.51 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.45.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

