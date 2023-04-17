Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 147,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

