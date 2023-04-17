Meritage Portfolio Management Has $8.98 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,856 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.06% of APA worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in APA by 324.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after buying an additional 1,327,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in APA by 1,863.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,407,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 0.5 %

APA stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.