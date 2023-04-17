JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

