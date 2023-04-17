Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,617 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after buying an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,084,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,999,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $111.66 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $123.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average is $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

