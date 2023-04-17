Johnson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. iShares USD Green Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

