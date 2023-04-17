Johnson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. iShares USD Green Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $49.32.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN)
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
- Digital Realty Offers Growth and Income with a Wide Moat
- Is Walt Disney Dropping the Ball with Its MCU Cash Cow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.