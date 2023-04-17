Verus Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $103.96 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

