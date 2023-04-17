Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 645,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DUK opened at $97.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

